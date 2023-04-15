Lopez (0-1) allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk to take the loss Friday against the Orioles.

Lopez entered the game in the seventh inning with one out and runners on first and second. He retired the first batter he faced without incident but then gave up a hit, walk and double in succession to turn a three-run lead into a one-run deficit. Lopez is the only White Sox pitcher to have recorded a save this season, but he's now allowed at least one earned run in four of his seven appearances. That could lead manager Pedro Grifol to rethink his usage of Lopez moving forward.