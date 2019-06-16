Lopez (4-7) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees by surrendering five runs on six hits across six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Lopez allowed four runs on four hits during the fourth inning Saturday but otherwise pitched fairly well for the White Sox. The 25-year-old has a 6.31 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 76:36 K:BB through 81.1 innings and should take the mound at Texas next weekend.