Lopez allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over four innings Saturday against the Rangers.

Lopez needed 33 pitches to get through the first inning when he was nicked for a run, then needed just 36 pitches to get through his final three innings. His best inning was the third when he fanned Rougned Odor, Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo, using his slider to get all three. "That's one of my focuses during this spring, especially today," said Lopez told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "I was able to execute that pitch, especially in key situations. I was able to locate a slider below in the zone, in to the lefties and it was good. I'm very, very pleased and happy with the results today, especially with the way that pitch was working." Lopez entered Saturday's game with a 10.13 ERA over his first two starts, so this was clearly his best outing of the spring.