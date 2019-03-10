White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Has best spring start
Lopez allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over four innings Saturday against the Rangers.
Lopez needed 33 pitches to get through the first inning when he was nicked for a run, then needed just 36 pitches to get through his final three innings. His best inning was the third when he fanned Rougned Odor, Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo, using his slider to get all three. "That's one of my focuses during this spring, especially today," said Lopez told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "I was able to execute that pitch, especially in key situations. I was able to locate a slider below in the zone, in to the lefties and it was good. I'm very, very pleased and happy with the results today, especially with the way that pitch was working." Lopez entered Saturday's game with a 10.13 ERA over his first two starts, so this was clearly his best outing of the spring.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Makes second spring start•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Has bad, good inning in debut•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Saddled with tough-luck loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans eight, notches victory•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Blanks O's for sixth win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans 10 in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...