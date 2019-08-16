White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Hit hard in loss
Lopez (7-10) was charged with the loss against the Angels on Thursday after surrendering five runs on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
It was quite the messy outing for Lopez, who had been on fire for nearly a month, allowing three runs or fewer in each start post All-Star break. Of his five runs allowed, one came via the long ball off the bat of Mike Trout. Lopez has now served up 25 homers this year, tying his total from 2018 that included seven additional starts. The 25-year-old now owns a 5.29 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 129:54 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back when he hits the road for a Wednesday showdown against the Twins.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Battles for sixth victory•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: No chance against Syndergaard•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Strikes out 10 in loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Cruises to fifth win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Stifles A's in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Sticking in rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...