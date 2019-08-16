Lopez (7-10) was charged with the loss against the Angels on Thursday after surrendering five runs on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

It was quite the messy outing for Lopez, who had been on fire for nearly a month, allowing three runs or fewer in each start post All-Star break. Of his five runs allowed, one came via the long ball off the bat of Mike Trout. Lopez has now served up 25 homers this year, tying his total from 2018 that included seven additional starts. The 25-year-old now owns a 5.29 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 129:54 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back when he hits the road for a Wednesday showdown against the Twins.