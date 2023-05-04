Lopez (biceps) is feeling better and hopes to be available to pitch for the White Sox on Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Lopez hasn't pitched since exiting an appearance Sunday with right biceps fatigue, but he's on the mend. The reliever is just 3-for-6 in save chances this season and has blown each of his last two. Even if Lopez is available Thursday, the White Sox might look in another direction if a save opportunity presents itself.