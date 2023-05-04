Lopez (biceps) is feeling better and hopes to be available to pitch for the White Sox on Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Lopez hasn't pitched since exiting an appearance Sunday with right biceps fatigue, but he's on the mend. The reliever is just 3-for-6 in save chances this season and has blown each of his last two. Even if Lopez is available Thursday, the White Sox might look in another direction if a save opportunity presents itself.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Avoiding IL•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Dealing with bicep issue•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Ugly blown save against Tampa Bay•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Notches third save•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Handed first loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Tallies second save•