Lopez allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.1 innings Thursday against the Twins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lopez gave up all three of his runs on solo homers, exiting with one out in the sixth after Josh Donaldson left the yard. Lopez got off the hook for the loss, however, as the White Sox rallied to win 4-3 and clinch a playoff spot. Lopez has allowed three or fewer runs in five of six outings this season, though he's struggled to work deep into ballgames.