Lopez (0-1) shut out Detroit over seven innings on Sunday, allowing just two hits, striking out five and walking five as the White Sox fell to the Tigers 1-0.

The 24-year-old impressed for a second-straight outing and was unlucky to be dealt the defeat in a great pitching duel with Mike Fiers. He's now got a 0.69 ERA and, despite the five walks, a sparkling 0.85 WHIP through his first 13 innings of the season. It's still too early to anoint him as a go-to fantasy option, but if he keeps pitching like this, he could become one sooner rather than later and he can probably still be found on a majority of waiver wires.