White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Impresses again in loss to Tigers
Lopez (0-1) shut out Detroit over seven innings on Sunday, allowing just two hits, striking out five and walking five as the White Sox fell to the Tigers 1-0.
The 24-year-old impressed for a second-straight outing and was unlucky to be dealt the defeat in a great pitching duel with Mike Fiers. He's now got a 0.69 ERA and, despite the five walks, a sparkling 0.85 WHIP through his first 13 innings of the season. It's still too early to anoint him as a go-to fantasy option, but if he keeps pitching like this, he could become one sooner rather than later and he can probably still be found on a majority of waiver wires.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Takes no-decision despite sharp outing•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Set for Monday debut•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: White Sox-Royals postponed Sunday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Walks three Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Runs into trouble Friday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Lowers spring ERA•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...