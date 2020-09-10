Lopez could return from the alternate site to start this weekend, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox are skipping Dallas Keuchel (back) this turn through the rotation and will need a fill-in starter for this weekend's series against the Tigers. Chicago manager Rick Renteria said Lopez is an option, indicating the "reports have been good." Lopez was sent to the alternate camp following his most recent start, Sept. 2, when he lasted just 1.2 innings. The right-hander's mission at the alternate camp is to work on rhythm and timing.