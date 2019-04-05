White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Knocked around by Mariners
Lopez surrendered six runs on six hits and four walks and struck out five over five innings Friday against Seattle. He didn't factor into the decision.
Although the White Sox would ultimately come away with a 10-8 victory, Lopez didn't appear to have his best stuff. After giving up two runs through the first three innings of his outing, he really fell apart in the sixth when he allowed four runs on a pair of homers. Lopez certainly hasn't gotten off to a desirable start to the 2019 campaign (10.00 ERA over nine innings) but he'll have a chance to notch his first victory of the season Wednesday against Tampa Bay.
