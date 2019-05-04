Lopez (2-4) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out six and walking three as the White Sox fell 6-1.

The 25-year-old had a dominant 14-strikeout effort his last time out, but he couldn't follow it up with another strong performance, as the Red Sox knocked him around for six earned before forcing him from the contest after 105 pitches. He had been on a nice run that had seen him throw six innings and give up two runs or less in each of his previous three starts while recording 27 strikeouts, but a handful of blowups leave Lopez with some ugly ratios, as he's posted a 6.69 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP over 36.1 innings.