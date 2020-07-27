Lopez was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder soreness Monday.
Lopez left his start Sunday against the Twins before completing the first inning due to the injury. His return timeline is not yet clear, but he'll miss at least one turn in the rotation. Reliever Ian Hamilton was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: MRI reveals shoulder inflammation•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Dealing with shoulder tightness•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Exits Sunday's contest•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Starting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Making mental adjustments•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Adds slider variation•