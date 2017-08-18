Play

Lopez exited Thursday's start against the Rangers due to right side soreness and will be reevaluated Friday.

The team training staff left Lopez in the game after a mound visit in the fifth inning Thursday, but the young right-hander lasted just one more batter before being removed. The early reports are that Lopez is dealing with soreness on his right side, but the extent of his issue won't be known until he goes through further testing Friday.

