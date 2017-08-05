White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Likely joining big-league rotation next weekend
Lopez could join the big-league rotation Friday against the Royals, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
He will start Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte, and if all goes well, it sounds like he will make his next start as a member of the big-league rotation. Lopez has a 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 122 strikeouts in 116 innings this year and has allowed two or fewer runs in seven straight starts, striking out 10-plus in three of those outings. He is worth an add in deep mixed leagues and should have already been rostered in AL-only formats.
