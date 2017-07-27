Lopez allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 over five innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

This was the sixth straight start that Lopez has allowed two or fewer runs. He's struck out 49 and walked just eight over his last 36.2 innings. General manager Rick Hahn told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that Lopez is "getting close; he's forcing the issue," noting how impressive Lopez's recent stretch has been.