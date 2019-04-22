White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Looks good in loss
Lopez allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out eight in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.
Lopez didn't get much support from the offense, which didn't score during his six innings, and was a victim of shoddy outfield defense. He pitched well enough to win. After an ugly first three starts, Lopez has returned to his 2018 form over the last two outings, both quality starts. He'll look to retain that form in his next start Saturday at home against these same Tigers.
