White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Looks ready for promotion
Lopez allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out a season-high 12 over seven innings Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lopez hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his last four starts and lowered his season ERA to 3.78. With the White Sox having traded Jose Quintana, they appear to be preparing for 2018. That means getting some of the young hurlers up to Chicago. Manager Rick Renteria acknowledged a "two-pronged test" for calling up a prospect, such as Lopez. Is there an opportunity to take the ball every fifth day? This appears to be the case after trading Quintana. And has the prospect done everything at the minor-league level to prepare for the transition to the majors? The organizational decision-makers are in the process evaluating Lopez, Lucas Giolito and Carson Fulmer for their readiness for the big leagues.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Back in action Sunday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Scratched due to personal matter•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Makes minor adjustment on mound•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Overcomes shaky start Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Makes progress toward regular season Friday•
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...