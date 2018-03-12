White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Lowers spring ERA
Lopez allowed three hits and two walks while striking out one over 4.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's start against the Diamondbacks.
Lopez has showed a penchant for pitching out of jams this spring and did so again Sunday when he stranded three men in the first inning. He lowered his spring ERA to 0.96, but the right-hander has lived dangerously. Over 9.1 innings, he's given up five hits and walked seven. The seven free passes are eye-popping, but they weren't a problem for Lopez during his eight-start run in Chicago last season (2.6 BB/9).
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Another shaky start•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Overcomes shaky first•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Takes no-decision in season finale•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Tops Royals despite allowing 10 hits•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Pitches seven strong despite head cold•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Wins first game with new club•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...