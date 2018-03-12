Lopez allowed three hits and two walks while striking out one over 4.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's start against the Diamondbacks.

Lopez has showed a penchant for pitching out of jams this spring and did so again Sunday when he stranded three men in the first inning. He lowered his spring ERA to 0.96, but the right-hander has lived dangerously. Over 9.1 innings, he's given up five hits and walked seven. The seven free passes are eye-popping, but they weren't a problem for Lopez during his eight-start run in Chicago last season (2.6 BB/9).