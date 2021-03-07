Lopez pitched two perfect innings with one strikeout in Saturday's spring game against the Indians.

Lopez is on the outside looking in at the rotation but could push Carlos Rodon for the fifth starter's job with a strong spring. He tightened up his arm swing, at the behest of new pitching coach Ethan Katz, and produced good results Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times reports. ''With the new arm action, all my pitches are better,'' Lopez said. ''They're going to have better action, more life, especially my fastball. I've been more consistent with it. But all my pitches are going to be better.'' At this point. Lopez, who has started for the White Sox since 2018, is projected as a reliever.