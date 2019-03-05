White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Makes second spring start
Lopez allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in Monday's game against the Angels.
Lopez has been knocked around in two spring starts, giving up six runs and nine hits over 5.1 innings. There's reason for optimism after he finished with a 3.91 ERA (12th among right-handers) over 188.2 innings last season.
