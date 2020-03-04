Play

Lopez allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out three over three innings in Tuesday's spring game against Oakland.

Lopez fell behind hitters and needed 61 pitches (31 strikes) to get through three innings. He was able to battle through wavering command and limit the damage. Lopez's 2019 looks bad in total (5.38 ERA), but he was better in the second half and looks to build off that.

More News
Our Latest Stories