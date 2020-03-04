White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Makes spring debut
Lopez allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out three over three innings in Tuesday's spring game against Oakland.
Lopez fell behind hitters and needed 61 pitches (31 strikes) to get through three innings. He was able to battle through wavering command and limit the damage. Lopez's 2019 looks bad in total (5.38 ERA), but he was better in the second half and looks to build off that.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Will start Cactus League opener•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Snaps three-game losing streak•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Allows five runs in loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Surrenders five runs•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Surrenders four HR in loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Tosses complete game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...