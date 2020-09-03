Lopez could be replaced by Carlos Rodon (shoulder) in the rotation, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Since Lopez returned from the 10-day injured list, the White Sox have him on a pitch count -- he departed Wednesday after 53 pitches, although he wasn't very sharp. With Rodon expected to come off the IL, possibly by the next turn through the rotation, he could slot in for Lopez. "We'll probably have a discussion at some point and time to go over how we will continue to proceed and make a decision," manager Rick Renteria said. "Not going one way or the other. We'll just have a conversation." Lopez has allowed seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits and six walks while striking out 10 over the nine innings since his return.