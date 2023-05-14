Lopez allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings in Saturday's game against the Astros.

Lopez entered the game in the seventh inning with the task of protecting a one-run lead. He allowed a pair of singles prior to being pulled but was charged with a run after Joe Kelly allowed an inherited runner to score. Lopez has now allowed at least one earned run in four of his last six appearances, during which he's also tallied one save while blowing two opportunities and also taking a loss. Meanwhile, Kendall Graveman has picked up each of the White Sox's last two saves. That combination certainly suggests Lopez isn't currently an option in the mix to serve as the team's closer.