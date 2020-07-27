Lopez underwent an MRI on his sore right shoulder Monday which revealed inflammation, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox still haven't provided a timeline for Lopez's return, but "inflammation" is certainly a more concerning diagnosis than the "tightness" Lopez was originally diagnosed with. Gio Gonzalez will step into his spot in the rotation.
