Lopez walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Reds.

The right-hander appears to be fully over the biceps soreness he dealt with earlier in the week, as Lopez pitched for a second straight day and reached 100 mph with six of his 12 pitches. He's struggled as the White Sox closer so far, blowing half of his eight save chances while posting an 8.16 ERA and 1.60 WHIP despite a 32.8 percent strikeout rate, but with Liam Hendriks (illness) having begun a rehab assignment, Lopez could be back in a setup role before the end of the month.