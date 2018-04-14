Updating earlier reports, Lopez is now scheduled to start Sunday's game in Minnesota.

With rainouts on both Friday and Saturday, the White Sox rotation is a bit of a fluid mess, but Lopez at least is in line to make a start this weekend, with Miguel Gonzalez and his 8.68 ERA likely getting skipped. If the weather in Minneapolis cooperates, Lopez will face Lance Lynn on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories