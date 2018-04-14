White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Named Sunday's starter
Updating earlier reports, Lopez is now scheduled to start Sunday's game in Minnesota.
With rainouts on both Friday and Saturday, the White Sox rotation is a bit of a fluid mess, but Lopez at least is in line to make a start this weekend, with Miguel Gonzalez and his 8.68 ERA likely getting skipped. If the weather in Minneapolis cooperates, Lopez will face Lance Lynn on Sunday.
