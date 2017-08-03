Lopez earned the White Sox organization's pitcher of the month for July, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Lopez delivered a month of starts that suggests he's ready for a promotion from Triple-A Charlotte to Chicago. He posted a 2.10 ERA and struck out 38 batters over 30 innings. General manager Rick Hahn said earlier this week that the right-hander was forcing the issue. Lopez is currently among the leaders in the International League in strikeouts (122, third), K/9 (9.5, third) and innings (116, fifth).