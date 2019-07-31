White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: No chance against Syndergaard
Lopez allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Tuesday.
Lopez wasn't on top form, but he worked around a lot of traffic on the bases to give the White Sox a chance. Unfortunately, they were facing the dominant version of Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who allowed one unearned run and fanned 11. Lopez appears to have righted himself since the break, posting a 2.05 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in four starts spanning 26.1 innings. He'll look to carry that momentum into his next start Sunday at Philadelphia.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Strikes out 10 in loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Cruises to fifth win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Stifles A's in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Sticking in rotation•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Returning to action Thursday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Game postponed Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...