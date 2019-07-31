Lopez allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Tuesday.

Lopez wasn't on top form, but he worked around a lot of traffic on the bases to give the White Sox a chance. Unfortunately, they were facing the dominant version of Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who allowed one unearned run and fanned 11. Lopez appears to have righted himself since the break, posting a 2.05 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in four starts spanning 26.1 innings. He'll look to carry that momentum into his next start Sunday at Philadelphia.