Lopez allowed three runs on nine hits and struck out three through six innings in a no-decision Friday against the Tigers.

Lopez pounded the zone, as he tossed 73 strikes in 97 pitches, including 13 swinging strikes. But the Tigers were able to put the ball in the air repeatedly, and the result was nine hits including a solo homer by John Hicks in the second inning. Still, Lopez continues to consistently go deep into games, as he now owns five quality starts in his last six outings. Unfortunately, thanks to the rough state of the White Sox lineup, he has pulled just two wins out of this hot streak. His next outing will come Wednesday against Cleveland.