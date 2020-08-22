Lopez (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Lopez spent nearly four weeks on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. However, he'll make his second start of 2020 against the Cubs on Saturday. The right-hander threw two simulated innings in his final throwing session in his recovery process, and it's unclear how long he'll last in his return to the major-league club.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Could return Saturday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Expected before end of August•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Throws two simulated innings•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Set for simulated game•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Completes side session•