White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Officially recalled prior to Friday's start
Lopez was called up by the White Sox prior to his start against the Royals on Friday.
Lopez will make his first start as a member of the White Sox after coming to the club in a trade this past offseason. He has accumulated a 3.79 ERA with Triple-A Charlotte this season, to go along with a 1.24 WHIP and 131:49 K:BB over the course of 121 innings. The 23-year-old is one of the top-10 prospects in Chicago's system, and was able to make six starts for the Nationals last year, posting a 4.91 ERA in 44 innings. Moving forward, it's expected that Lopez will be a mainstay in the rotation as the White Sox look to provide opportunities to their prospects during the rest of the 2017 campaign.
