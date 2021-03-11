Lopez is the scheduled starter for Thursday's game against the Reds, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lopez, who pitched two perfect innings against Cleveland last Saturday, is vying for the final spot in the rotation. He's competition for the job is Carlos Rodon, who has not yet appeared in a Cactus League game.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Makes bid for rotation•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Avoids arbitration•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Won't pitch in AL Wild Card Round•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Ugly outing Sunday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Solid in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Hurt by long ball•