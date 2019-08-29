White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: On track for Saturday's start
Lopez (illness) is listed as the White Sox's probable starter for Saturday's game against the Braves.
Despite battling flu-like symptoms in his last outing Aug. 25 against the Rangers, Lopez navigated five no-hit frames before the illness forced him to bow out of the contest. After a few days of treatment, Lopez is apparently feeling healthy again and isn't expected to face any restrictions when he returns to the mound this weekend. The right-hander still sports an ERA over 5.00 for the season, but he's largely been dependable since the All-Star break, turning in a 2.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 52:18 K:BB in 54.1 innings across his nine second-half starts.
