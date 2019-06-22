Lopez allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings to take a no-decision against the Rangers on Friday.

Lopez was lit up early for runs in each of the first two innings, including two home runs, before finishing up with 3.1 scoreless innings. The right-hander entered the game with the highest ERA among qualified starters after allowing 25 runs over the previous 25.1 innings. Lopez's next start comes Wednesday on the road against the suddenly hot Red Sox.