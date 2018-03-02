White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Overcomes shaky first
Lopez allowed a run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over two innings in Thursday's game against the Reds.
Lopez overcame a shaky first inning and finished his first spring outing strong. The 24-year-old right-hander will look to build off a middling eight starts for the White Sox last year, when he posted a 4.72 ERA, permitted seven home runs over 47.2 innings and posted a career-low 5.7 K/9. Perhaps last year's experience will make him more comfortable competing against big-league hitters. Lopez will open the season in Chicago's rotation, but he has something to prove in 2018.
