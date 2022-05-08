Lopez (4-0) allowed three hits and struck out one across two scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Red Sox.

Lopez entered the game in the eighth inning and had a relatively smooth start to his appearance. However, he allowed two runners to reach scoring position in the ninth frame before striking out Bobby Dalbec and forcing Trevor Story to pop out to escape the jam. Lopez has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen this season and has a 4.22 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 7:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings.