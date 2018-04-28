White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Picks up no-decision against Royals
Lopez got a no-decision against the Royals on Friday, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and no walks over 6.1 innings in a 7-4 victory for the White Sox.
Lopez may have been a bit lucky to not get hit with more earned runs in this one considering he gave up 10 hits, but his overall body of work on the season also can't be denied as he's now got a 1.78 ERA through 30.1 innings and opponents are still hitting just .204 against him. It's certainly been an impressive start, but it should be noted that he has been allowing a lot of baserunners with 15 walks in addition to the 10 hits he served up on Friday, so he'll probably need to chop down his 1.22 WHIP if he's going keep his ERA at an elite level.
