Lopez (3-5) got the win Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 6.1 innings against the Twins.

Lopez allowed a pair of solo home runs early in the contest and then later fell behind 4-2, but his offense picked him up to take the lead in the sixth and clear the way for his third win of the season. Despite the win, the 24-year-old has now yielded nine runs (eight earned) over 10.2 innings in his last two starts to raise his ERA up to 3.73. He'll look to bring that number back down in Sunday's road start against the Rangers.