White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Picks up third win
Lopez (3-5) got the win Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 6.1 innings against the Twins.
Lopez allowed a pair of solo home runs early in the contest and then later fell behind 4-2, but his offense picked him up to take the lead in the sixth and clear the way for his third win of the season. Despite the win, the 24-year-old has now yielded nine runs (eight earned) over 10.2 innings in his last two starts to raise his ERA up to 3.73. He'll look to bring that number back down in Sunday's road start against the Rangers.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Early exit in Wednesday's loss•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Notches quality start in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Starting Friday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Collects second win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Deserves better fate Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Hit hard en route to allowing seven•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...