White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Pitches into seventh inning
Lopez allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 6.1 innings Tuesday against the Reds.
Getting into the seventh inning is the target for many pitchers during spring training, so Lopez appears ready for the regular season. He'll get one more outing before the end of the Cactus League, and looks like he'll slot in as the second member of the rotation behind Carlos Rodon. The right-hander has a 5.79 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 15.2 spring innings.
