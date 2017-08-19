White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Placed on disabled list Saturday
Lopez was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained back.
Lopez will miss at least one start after exiting Thursday's game with right side soreness in the fifth inning. According to MLB.com's Scott Merkin, manager Rick Renteria didn't seem too concerned about the right-hander's condition, but stressed that there's "literally no reason to take a chance." Moving forward, Mike Pelfrey could make a spot start in his place, while to club recalled reliever Danny Farquhar from Triple-A Charlotte to join the 25-man roster.
