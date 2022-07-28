Lopez was placed on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain Thursday, retroactive to July 25.
Lopez's back injury has kept him off the mound since Saturday, and he'll be sidelined for at least another week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect the right-hander will return to action.
