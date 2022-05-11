Lopez (back) will play catch from 90 feet Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lopez exited Monday's game against the Guardians with lower-back tightness, but his pain is subsiding ahead of Wednesday's throwing session. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the White Sox hope Lopez will be able to resume a normal routine in 2-to-3 days.
