White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Posts quality start in no-decision
Lopez allowed three runs on nine hits with one walk and three strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Red Sox on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last two starts, but he's also had some rough outings since Memorial Day. Coming into the afternoon, Lopez was leading the league in earned runs allowed; a big reason why is the long ball. Lopez has allowed at least one homer in nine straight starts and owns a 2.1 HR/9. Overall, Lopez is 4-7 with a 6.12 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 92.2 innings this season. Lopez will start again at home against the Tigers next Wednesday.
