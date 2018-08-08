Lopez allowed one run on four hits in seven innings Tuesday against the Yankees, striking out six and walking two in a no-decision.

Lopez gave up a solo home run to Miguel Andujar to account for his only run allowed on the evening, and was otherwise very effective. This is back-to-back quality starts for the young righty, and he now has 13 quality starts on the year. Lopez has a 4.30 ERA and 1.35 WHIP to go along with a .243 batting average against. His next start will come against the Tigers in a start in Detroit.