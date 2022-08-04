Lopez (back) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and will throw a sim game over the weekend, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lopez was placed on the injured list July 28, but the move was retroactive to July 25. It was hoped that he would have only a minimum stint, and this ramp-up schedule suggests he could be activated when first eligible Tuesday. Lopez has been a key part of the White Sox's bullpen, maintaining a 2.98 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 44:8 K:BB across 42.1 innings for the season.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Eyeing minimum-length IL stint•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Dealing with back issue•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Solid in opener role•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Serving as opener•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Suffers first loss•