Lopez (back) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and will throw a sim game over the weekend, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lopez was placed on the injured list July 28, but the move was retroactive to July 25. It was hoped that he would have only a minimum stint, and this ramp-up schedule suggests he could be activated when first eligible Tuesday. Lopez has been a key part of the White Sox's bullpen, maintaining a 2.98 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 44:8 K:BB across 42.1 innings for the season.