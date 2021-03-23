Lopez will continue to stretch out as a starter at the team's alternate training site, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The desire to keep Lopez stretched out was part of the decision to send him to the alternate site rather than keep him with the big-league squad as a long reliever. That's probably just part of the story, however, as his 9.00 ERA in 11 spring innings didn't do anything to suggest that Lopez was suddenly becoming something other than the guy who struggled to a 5.52 ERA in 41 starts over the last two years. He'll serve as rotation depth should the White Sox get hit by an injury crisis this season but the team would probably be happiest if they're forced to turn his way as little as possible.