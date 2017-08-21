Play

Lopez (back) played catch Monday, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

In addition to Lopez being able to play catch, manager Rick Renteria said that the righty's condition is improving. A timeframe for his eventual return is still unclear, but should become known as Lopez continues to increase his level of activity.

