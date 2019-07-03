Lopez is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Cubs.

Heading into the week, Lopez lined up for two more starts before the All-Star break, but those plans were after Tuesday's game against the Tigers was rained out. Since Lopez had already completed his full pregame warmup Tuesday before the contest was postponed, the White Sox won't make him available for Wednesday's doubleheader or the first two contests of their weekend series with the Cubs. Lopez should be well rested and ready to take on a normal workload by the time Sunday arrives.