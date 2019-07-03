White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Returning to action Thursday
Lopez is scheduled to make his next start Thursday against the Tigers.
Heading into the week, Lopez lined up for two more starts before the All-Star break, but those plans were after Tuesday's game against the Tigers was rained out. Since Lopez had already completed his full pregame warmup Tuesday before the contest was postponed, the White Sox won't make him available for Wednesday's doubleheader. Lopez should be well rested and ready to take on a normal workload by the time Thursday arrives.
