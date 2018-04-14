Lopez, whose start Friday night was postponed due to inclement weather, will have his turn in the rotation skipped, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The White Sox also had Saturday's game postponed due to snow, roiling the rotation heading into Sunday's series finale. The one things that's definite is Lopez being skipped this turn and presumably on schedule to start Wednesday in Oakland.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories