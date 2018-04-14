White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Rotation turned skipped
Lopez, whose start Friday night was postponed due to inclement weather, will have his turn in the rotation skipped, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The White Sox also had Saturday's game postponed due to snow, roiling the rotation heading into Sunday's series finale. The one things that's definite is Lopez being skipped this turn and presumably on schedule to start Wednesday in Oakland.
